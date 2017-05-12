Former Browns, Ravens WR Michael Jackson killed in motorcycle accident

Posted by Josh Alper on May 12, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT

Former NFL wide receiver Michael Jackson was killed in a motorcycle accident in Tangipahoa, Louisiana on Friday morning.

Jackson was 48 and spent eight years in the NFL. He entered the league as a sixth-round choice of the Browns in 1991 and remained part of the team through their move to Baltimore before the 1996 season.

“One of my most rewarding achievements after retiring as a player was watching Michael Jackson develop as a wide receiver,” Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome said in a statement. “When I joined the Cleveland Browns’ scouting department, my first opportunity to work out receivers involved Michael in that group. I evaluated probably a half-dozen guys, but Michael was the one who stood out to me because of his speed and range. He then became a sixth-round pick of the Browns, and I watched him evolve into an impactful receiver throughout his career in Cleveland and Baltimore. Today, our hearts are saddened by the awful news involving Michael. He was a vibrant person who became one of the first Ravens heroes and a popular player among Baltimore fans. Well known for his big smile and welcoming nature, it was easy to feel a special connection with Michael.”

Jackson had 76 catches for 1,201 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in the Ravens’ first season, setting a single-season mark for receiving yards that has not been topped by any other Baltimore receiver. Jackson went on to become the mayor of Tangipahoa, his hometown, after retiring from the NFL.

Our condolences go out to Jackson’s friends and family for their loss.