Former Browns, Ravens WR Michael Jackson killed in motorcycle accident

Former NFL wide receiver Michael Jackson was killed in a motorcycle accident in Tangipahoa, Louisiana on Friday morning.
Jackson was 48 and spent eight years in the NFL. He entered the league as a sixth-round choice of the Browns in 1991 and remained part of the team through their move to Baltimore before the 1996 season.
“One of my most rewarding achievements after retiring as a player was watching Michael Jackson develop as a wide receiver,” Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome said in a statement. “When I joined the Cleveland Browns’ scouting department, my first opportunity to work out receivers involved Michael in that group. I evaluated probably a half-dozen guys, but Michael was the one who stood out to me because of his speed and range. He then became a sixth-round pick of the Browns, and I watched him evolve into an impactful receiver throughout his career in Cleveland and Baltimore. Today, our hearts are saddened by the awful news involving Michael. He was a vibrant person who became one of the first Ravens heroes and a popular player among Baltimore fans. Well known for his big smile and welcoming nature, it was easy to feel a special connection with Michael.”
Jackson had 76 catches for 1,201 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in the Ravens’ first season, setting a single-season mark for receiving yards that has not been topped by any other Baltimore receiver. Jackson went on to become the mayor of Tangipahoa, his hometown, after retiring from the NFL.
Our condolences go out to Jackson’s friends and family for their loss.
Condolences.
Condolences Browns and Ravens fans. I really enjoyed watching him ball.
Remember watching him in the Wild-Card Round game at Cleveland Stadium versus New England when Belicheck was Cle Coach. This must have been 1994.
Awful news, condolences to his family.
RIP Michael Jackson.
Great Memories of him at Memorial Stadium with Vinny dropping bombs for he and derek alexander. Team stunk but may have been the best Ravens Passing attack ever. Even better was going home to watch NFL Primetime and listen to Boomer go HE-HE everytime he mentioned M jackson making a catch.
He IS the best receiver Ozzzie ever drafted.
I believe he caught Bernie Kosar’s last pass as a Cleveland Brown. Those Cleveland teams of the early 1990s were tough to watch, and Jackson’s fine play was one of the few highlights. By all accounts, he was a fine person, and I’m so sorry to hear of this tragic event.
no mention that he was speeding, and killed a 20 year old woman in the process
Rip to the dude he killed while driving negligently
He was a good guy, got to meet him once in Cleveland. Really sad that both he and the driver of the car in the accident died.