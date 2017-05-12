Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on May 12, 2017, 7:31 AM EDT

WR Zay Jones will be reunited with college position coach Phil McGeoghan with the Bills.

The Dolphins feel comfortable with their options at guard.

The Patriots have upgraded the playing surface at Gillette Stadium.

Jets LB David Harris expects Darron Lee will take a big step forward this year.

Health concerns might be the reason why the Ravens haven’t signed C Nick Mangold.

Inexperienced Bengals guards will get extended playing time during the offseason.

If WR Josh Gordon is reinstated at some point, should the Browns bring him back?

Steelers rookies could see a lot of early playing time.

Former NFL C Shaun O’Hara thinks Texans QB Deshaun Watson will be the best rookie quarterback this year.

TE Erik Swoope has an opportunity to do a lot for the Colts this season.

The Jaguars will have 39 tryout players at their rookie minicamp.

Titans third-round WR Taywan Taylor will catch passes from his college quarterback at rookie minicamp.

TE Jeff Heuerman’s torn ACL in 2014 led to lasting changes to the Broncos’ rookie minicamp program.

Chiefs LB Ukeme Eligwe’s college career didn’t unfold as planned.

Charles Woodson seems happy about RB Marshawn Lynch wearing his old number with the Raiders.

Chargers CB Desmond King wants to show the NFL that he should have been drafted before the fourth round.

The Cowboys want La’El Collins to be their right tackle.

Predicting the impact Giants rookies will have this season.

Could 2017 be a breakout season for Eagles TE Zach Ertz?

Breaking down Redskins RB Samaje Perine ahead of rookie minicamp.

The Bears believe rookie TE Adam Shaheen can help in all phases on offense.

The Lions parted ways with a couple of players.

The Packers set the date for the start of training camp.

Cris Carter has offered to take Vikings WR Michael Floyd under his wing.

Falcons DE Takkarist McKinley says he has the best motor in the 2017 rookie class.

Panthers QB Cam Newton celebrated his 28th birthday.

A look at what to expect from the Saints’ rookie minicamp.

DE Evan Panfil earned a Buccaneers contract during a rookie minicamp tryout.

A positive take on the Cardinals signing QB Blaine Gabbert.

The Rams parted ways with QB Aaron Murray.

The 49ers roster bears little resemblance to the one that ended last season.

The Seahawks assigned jersey numbers to their rookies.