Giants sign half of draft class, including Dalvin Tomlinson, Davis Webb, UDFAs

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 12, 2017, 12:36 AM EDT

The New York Giants announced the signings of half of the six-man draft class on Thursday prior to the start of rookie mini-camp.

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (second round), quarterback Davis Webb (third round) and defensive end Avery Moss (fifth round) all signed their four-year contracts with the Giants with rookie camp opening on Friday.

First-round tight end Evan Engram, fourth-round running back Wayne Gallman and sixth-round tackle Adam Bisnowaty remain unsigned for the time being.

The team also announced the signings of 14 undrafted free agents: Wake Forest defensive tackle Josh Banks, Tennessee State tackle Jessamen Dunker, East Carolina cornerback DaShaun Amos, Clemson safety Jadar Johnson, Virginia wide receiver Keeon Johnson, Notre Dame defensive tackle Jarron Jones, San Diego State linebacker Calvin Munson, Florida State wide receiver Travis Rudolph, Penn State defensive end Evan Schwan, San Jose State running back Shane Smith, Temple tight end Colin Thompson, Iowa State cornerback Nigel Tribune, Wisconsin wide receiver Rob Wheelwright and Massachusetts wide receiver Jalen Williams.