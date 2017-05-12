Jabrill Peppers can’t be drug tested until he signs participation agreement

Regardless of whether there are big coincidences or small coincidences, it’s coincidental at best that Browns safety Jabrill Peppers didn’t sign a participation agreement allowing him to take part in the rookie minicamp, given that without a participation agreement (or a formal contract) he is immune from drug testing.
That’s how it works; no testing occurs (either substance-abuse or PED) until a player signs his rookie deal or inks a participation agreement that promises he’ll receive the contract he would have gotten if he suffers a serious injury during offseason workouts. Regardless of whether Peppers didn’t sign a participation agreement with the specific purpose of avoiding drug testing, that’s the practical result.
Despite the nonchalance projected by coach Hue Jackson regarding the decision of Peppers to decline to sign a participation agreement, it’s a very rare occurrence. Chargers linebacker Shawne Merriman did it in 2005. Last year, Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa actually signed a participation agreement and showed up for rookie minicamp before refusing to engage in any further workouts until he received his four-year deal.
Again, it doesn’t mean Peppers refused to sign the participation agreement specifically to avoid drug testing. Still, without the participation agreement he won’t be tested. Given that he tested positive at the Scouting Combine with a dilute sample (and thus will be in the program once he shows up for work) and in light of post-draft comments from executive V.P. of football operations Sashi Brown indicating that the positive test is something Peppers has to clean up, it’s fair to at least wonder whether his decision not to sign a standard document allowing him to participate in rookie minicamp has a connection to the effort to clean something up.
Well obviously his agents, lawyers and NFPA will advise him, hold off until you think all those dam drugs are out your system or the ACLU comes in and protects you as a black guy.
Personally as an M fan, I thought the hype was bigger than his play and he knows he is in trouble in the NFL. He will be a bust o mania.
His testing positive for water didn’t bother me, Refusing to sign a standard participation agreement to possibly avoid a drug test does.
Reporters can make all kinds of wild speculation – never mind entire programming based on wild speculation – yet Sabrina Parr gets fired for reporting the smoke while we all look for the fire.
Hey, at least no one “is spoiling this” for Peppers anymore. I’m sure that and the unemployment check will make her feel much better.
You can tell the frauds just from listening to their interviews. Peppers is a fraud.
We’re you recently advocating against doing anything until your rookie contract is signed?
As soon as Peppers signs that thing a guys in a cheap suit is going to jump out of the bushes with a plastic cup.
If he’s clean, he signs immediately.
If he’s dirty, he waits.
The fact that his company of former players who didn’t sign a participation agreement is Shawn Merriman is telling. Right now he has no assurance of receiving a contract in case of an injury, and the only reasoning is that he hasn’t been able to stop his drug usage during one of the most important times of his career.
IF, and that’s a big IF, that is the reason for him not signing the agreement…..GOOD FOR HIM.
Until he fails a drug test, everything is speculation…..let them speculate.
If he took a trip to Colorado and smoked a little weed before starting his NFL career and now plans to stay clean, he didn’t break a law.
I don’t know that’s what happened and neither does anyone else…..
maybe the Browns know the facts and arent pushing for him to sign the paperwork for a while.
He’s not going to sign that thing until after his own drug tests come up clean. At that point, he’ll sign it and take the league test. Agree that it doesn’t look good for him.
Creating stories by speculating about speculations about utterances leads you to any damn conclusion you want to have that particular day. The American way is innocent until proven guilty.
If he has a problem, it will be discovered soon enough. Until then, wait for the facts.
The NFL doesn’t care, they want these kind of people!! That’s why ratings are sinking every year! People are tired of their hard earned money going to creeps that should be locked up!
Peppers is an over-hyped drama king…….will be a major bust!!!!!! Once this is resolved there will be contract hold-out.
Good on the field talent but should’ve never been drafted in the first round.
Ever.
Manziel 2.0, here we go.
Another brilliant move by the Browns analytics team. The Browns Brass have just started a new trend. Watch and see what happens for next’s years draft, all the teams will sign questionable character guys and just have them not signed until they’re clean. Other teams are jealous that they didn’t think of it first.
Hard to blame him. If he’s already on notice and any kind of positive test could wreck the start of his career, why not take the time as he needs to be 100% sure he’s going to pass?
Either he’s taken no drugs and is being extra careful, or he’s taken some kind of drug and is being extra careful. Either way, I don’t see anything for the keyboard-warrior peanut gallery to get upset about.
If you don’t know the intent, why write a misleading article? Where’s the mention that his agent advised him against signing the agreement? If the rookie contracts are slotted, the agent gets a percentage why would he let his client sign a participation agreement in lieu of the standardized contract for his slot “The agent’s job is to get his client paid, not appease the team”. It’s not as if they’re not going to sign him, might as well sign all their draft picks and get it over with. After a rough 1-15 season, the team can’t afford to be messing around with some Dang Participation agreements, etc…
Only the Browns would draft a player like this in the 1st round.