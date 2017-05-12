Jabrill Peppers: I’ve never taken the drugs I was accused of taking

Posted by Josh Alper on May 12, 2017, 12:17 PM EDT

Browns first-round pick Jabrill Peppers met with the media at the team’s rookie minicamp on Friday and answered questions about allegations of drug use that surfaced in Cleveland recently.

Sabrina Parr has been dismissed from her job at ESPN Cleveland after saying on the radio that Peppers won’t make it in the NFL because he uses the Lean (a cough syrup and soda mixture also known as Purple Drank) and Molly, both of which are banned by the NFL. On Friday, Peppers denied those allegations.

“I’m not even going to get into that. Whatever drugs she said I’ve done, I’ve never done in my life,” Peppers said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “No one’s going to spoil this for me.”

Because of a diluted sample at his Scouting Combine drug test, Peppers is in Stage One of the league’s drug program and is subject to enhanced testing that leaves him subject to suspension if he hasn’t just been saying no.