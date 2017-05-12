Jaguars sign both their seventh-round picks

Posted by Josh Alper on May 12, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

The Jaguars got the ball rolling on signing their 2017 draft class by starting at the bottom.

The team has signed both of their seventh-round picks from last month, leaving them with five unsigned picks to take care of during or after their rookie minicamp.

Cornerback Jalen Myrick comes to the Jags after starting 21 games at the University of Minnesota and running the fastest 40-yard dash of any player from a Big Ten school in the history of the Scouting Combine. If he can use that speed to make a mark on special teams, he should have a good chance at sticking in Jacksonville.

Fullback Marquez Williams played three years at Mars Hill before wrapping up his college career at the University of Miami. If all goes well for Williams, he’ll be opening holes for fellow rookie Leonard Fournette.