Jake Butt, Brendan Langley latest Broncos picks to sign

Posted by Josh Alper on May 12, 2017, 8:14 AM EDT

Word of draft picks signing with the Broncos has been trickling in all week and the Broncos confirmed on Thursday night that first-round tackle Garrett Bolles, sixth-round running back De’Angelo Henderson and seventh-round quarterback Chad Kelly have all agreed to contracts with the team.

They also announced that fifth-round tight end Jake Butt has signed with the team. Butt was projected to go much earlier in the draft before he tore his ACL in the Orange Bowl, although the pain of his drop was mitigated a bit by an insurance policy. When healthy, Butt was a productive receiver at Michigan and was named the top tight end in the nation last year so there’s hope he can return to that level when his knee is healed.

The Broncos did not announce a deal with third-round cornerback Brendan Langley, but multiple reports have him signing a contract with the team as well. Langley impressed at the combine after wrapping up his college career at Lamar and his athletic ability should help him earn time on special teams to kick off his career in Denver.

Second-round defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker and third-round receiver Carlos Henderson are the only unsigned Broncos picks.