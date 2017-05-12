Joe Thomas: Rookie David Njoku thought I was a coach

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 12, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT

On a Browns roster that has been built by adding a large number of rookies in the last two drafts, the 32-year-old offensive tackle Joe Thomas stands out as an old man. But he’s not as old as one rookie teammate thinks he is.

Browns first-round tight end David Njoku met Thomas for the first time at a team event this week and thought Thomas was a coach, not a player.

“It was an honor being invited to dinner with the Browns rookies tonight,” Thomas wrote on Twitter. “Funniest moment of the night was when David Njoku asked me if I was a coach! I told him I’m a player/coach. Mostly I’ll be coaching, but you will see me playing on Sundays.”

Thomas is closer in age to some of the Browns’ coaches than he is to the 20-year-old Njoku, but Thomas has a few more good years of playing left in him.