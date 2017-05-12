 Skip to content

Kevin White’s Maserati car-jacked in Chicago

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 12, 2017, 12:27 PM EDT
Bears wide receiver Kevin White has had a hard time getting on the field.

Now, he’s going to have a hard time getting anywhere, since his car was stolen.

According to NBC Chicago, a Maserati being driven by White’s girlfriend was stolen as part of a series of carjackings there.

Thieves ran into the back of the car at a stop sign, and when White’s girlfriend got out of the car, the two men jumped into it and took off. The “bumper-tapping” tactic has been reported in a number of car thefts over the last month.

The 2015 first-round pick wasn’t on the scene when it happened.

He has been limited to just four games and 19 catches in two seasons, after a series of leg injuries, but the Bears are hopeful he’ll bounce back and become a contributor.

24 Responses to “Kevin White’s Maserati car-jacked in Chicago”
  1. bassplucker says: May 12, 2017 12:31 PM

    This dude is straight cursed. Please get him off my team as soon as possible.

  2. markbul says: May 12, 2017 12:34 PM

    When he’s out of the league and broke, we’ll get sob stories about the league not doing enough for retired players. There’s nothing you can do for the brain-dead.

  3. blackqbwhiterb says: May 12, 2017 12:36 PM

    This kind of thing never happens to guys driving Camry’s

  4. ariani1985 says: May 12, 2017 12:40 PM

    it was Packer fan frankie booth!

  5. nole567 says: May 12, 2017 12:41 PM

    This kind of behavior is to be expected in or around the City of Chicago. The town is devolving into a cesspool of despondence.

  6. joetoronto says: May 12, 2017 12:41 PM

    There sure is a lot of crime in Chicago for a “sanctuary city”.

  7. barrywhererufrom says: May 12, 2017 12:42 PM

    liberal paradise..Thanks Deadfish

  8. BIGGSHAUN says: May 12, 2017 12:47 PM

    markbul sounds jealous. And poor. Mostly jealous.

  9. atthemurph says: May 12, 2017 12:51 PM

    How long until players start demanding a premium to play in Chiraq?

  10. gotham23 says: May 12, 2017 12:51 PM

    She got out and left it running with the keys in the car? Idiot.

  11. johnqlunchbox says: May 12, 2017 12:53 PM

    Had to rack my brain for awhile to remember who Kevin White even was. He sure has mad bank for a dude who has caught only 19 more passes in the NFL than I have…

  12. Stiller43 says: May 12, 2017 12:56 PM

    Why is he driving a Maserati in the first place? Judging by his play, he’ll have to make his rookie contract last a LONG time.

  13. silvernblacksabbath says: May 12, 2017 12:56 PM

    If Obama had a son….

  14. lgw91s says: May 12, 2017 12:58 PM

    Never find it. Slap on a new coat of paint and nobody will spot a Maserati. They’re everywhere.

  15. eagleslayer says: May 12, 2017 12:58 PM

    Don’t worry, Trump is gonna bring in the troops to fix Chicago….

    🙂

  16. abninf says: May 12, 2017 12:59 PM

    abninf says:
    May 12, 2017 8:25 AM
    If he has a nice car in Chicago he’ll probably get carjacked.
    ====================================

    I posted the above quote this morning in the article about Trubisky driving a ’97 Camry. Nailed it!

  17. firejerry says: May 12, 2017 1:07 PM

    Good thing he was not with her……he would have tripped getting out of the car and hurt his leg. He then would have been out for the season. Kevin White yet another bust pick for the Chicago Bears dumpster fire.

  18. casualmalexlfan says: May 12, 2017 1:11 PM

    At least he wasn’t hurt.

  19. kcflake says: May 12, 2017 1:17 PM

    Mayor Emmanuel is doing a hell of a job in Chicago (NOT).

  20. pkrlvr says: May 12, 2017 1:18 PM

    When he’s out of the league and broke, we’ll get sob stories about the league not doing enough for retired players. There’s nothing you can do for the brain-dead.
    ———
    What about this story makes Kevin White brain dead? You mad cause he’s got a Maserati and you don’t?

  21. kcflake says: May 12, 2017 1:19 PM

    Mr. White can thank Mayor Emmanuel.

  22. docraider says: May 12, 2017 1:24 PM

    In Chicago?? Can’t be ?

  23. walker1191 says: May 12, 2017 1:27 PM

    If you drive a Maserati you have to expect this sort of thing 4 or 5 times a year.

  24. factschecker says: May 12, 2017 1:33 PM

    LOL. People making a story about auto theft into a political statement. That’s seems normal (eye roll).

