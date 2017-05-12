Kevin White’s Maserati car-jacked in Chicago

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 12, 2017, 12:27 PM EDT

Bears wide receiver Kevin White has had a hard time getting on the field.

Now, he’s going to have a hard time getting anywhere, since his car was stolen.

According to NBC Chicago, a Maserati being driven by White’s girlfriend was stolen as part of a series of carjackings there.

Thieves ran into the back of the car at a stop sign, and when White’s girlfriend got out of the car, the two men jumped into it and took off. The “bumper-tapping” tactic has been reported in a number of car thefts over the last month.

The 2015 first-round pick wasn’t on the scene when it happened.

He has been limited to just four games and 19 catches in two seasons, after a series of leg injuries, but the Bears are hopeful he’ll bounce back and become a contributor.