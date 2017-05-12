Kevin White’s Maserati car-jacked in Chicago

Bears wide receiver Kevin White has had a hard time getting on the field.
Now, he’s going to have a hard time getting anywhere, since his car was stolen.
According to NBC Chicago, a Maserati being driven by White’s girlfriend was stolen as part of a series of carjackings there.
Thieves ran into the back of the car at a stop sign, and when White’s girlfriend got out of the car, the two men jumped into it and took off. The “bumper-tapping” tactic has been reported in a number of car thefts over the last month.
The 2015 first-round pick wasn’t on the scene when it happened.
He has been limited to just four games and 19 catches in two seasons, after a series of leg injuries, but the Bears are hopeful he’ll bounce back and become a contributor.
This kind of thing never happens to guys driving Camry’s
Had to rack my brain for awhile to remember who Kevin White even was. He sure has mad bank for a dude who has caught only 19 more passes in the NFL than I have…
Why is he driving a Maserati in the first place? Judging by his play, he’ll have to make his rookie contract last a LONG time.
abninf says:
May 12, 2017 8:25 AM
If he has a nice car in Chicago he’ll probably get carjacked.
I posted the above quote this morning in the article about Trubisky driving a ’97 Camry. Nailed it!
Good thing he was not with her……he would have tripped getting out of the car and hurt his leg. He then would have been out for the season. Kevin White yet another bust pick for the Chicago Bears dumpster fire.
At least he wasn’t hurt.
What about this story makes Kevin White brain dead? You mad cause he’s got a Maserati and you don’t?
