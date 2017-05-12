Lack of lease could delay opening of Raiders’ new stadium to 2021

Posted by Mike Florio on May 12, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT

The Raiders have the funding in place for a new stadium in a new state, along with permission to move there. They don’t have a lease, however, and that could delay everything by a year.

As explained by the Las Vegas Sun, if a lease isn’t ready for approval by owners at their upcoming meeting on May 22-23, the stadium may not be completed by 2021.

“If you miss the May deadline and push to October, we would lose a year,” Raiders President Marc Badain said Thursday, via the Sun. “Everybody wants to get this project going. Everybody wants to get these guys to work, so we want to respect that.”

The NFL’s owners must approve the lease before the project can proceed, and they won’t meet again until October. If the lease isn’t approved until October, the Raiders may end up having two limbo seasons beyond the expiration of their rental rights in Oakland following the 2018 season.