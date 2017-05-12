Lions announce signings of eight draft picks, 14 undrafted free agents

Posted by Josh Alper on May 12, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT

Word of first-round pick Jarrad Davis‘ signing broke before the Lions announced it, but the team had plenty to add to news of the linebacker’s deal later on Friday.

The Lions confirmed that Davis’ contract is done and announced that seven other draft picks have also agreed to terms. Second-round cornerback Teez Tabor, fourth-round linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, fourth-round tight end Michael Roberts, fifth-round cornerback Jamal Agnew, sixth-round quarterback Brad Kaaya, sixth-round defensive tackle Jeremiah Ledbetter and seventh-round defensive end Pat O’Connor were the picks to sign.

With those players signed, third-round wide receiver Kenny Golladay is the only Lions pick left unsigned.

The team also announced agreements with 14 undrafted free agents. They are Alabama State tight end Brandon Barnes, San Diego State defensive end Alex Barrett, Pitt wide receiver Dontez Ford, Cincinnati running back Tion Green, Mississippi State defensive tackle Nick James, offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi, North Carolina cornerback Desmond Lawrence, Toledo tackle Storm Norton, Stanford wide receiver Michael Rector, Auburn defensive tackle Maurice Swain, UConn wide receiver Noel Thomas, Southern Utah cornerback Josh Thornton, Indiana State tight end Robert Tonyan and UNLV defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga.