Lions sign Jarrad Davis

Posted by Josh Alper on May 12, 2017, 9:03 AM EDT

The Lions will open rookie minicamp with their first-round pick under contract.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that the team has agreed to a deal with linebacker Jarrad Davis. Like all first-round picks, Davis signed a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season.

Davis missed time with an ankle injury during his final year at Florida, but his play when healthy earned strong reviews for his tackling and overall athletic ability. The Lions have plans to play him at middle linebacker and Davis seems a good bet to be in the starting lineup right from the jump.

Davis is the first of the Lions’ nine picks to sign, although he’ll likely have company soon with minicamp getting started and all the rookies converging on Detroit.