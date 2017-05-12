Mets consider promoting Tim Tebow

Posted by Mike Florio on May 12, 2017, 7:45 AM EDT

The Columbia Fireflies may soon be losing their cash cow.

Via the New York Post, the Mets are considering the possibility of promoting Tim Tebow from the Single-A affiliate. The move, if it happens, likely would occur after the All-Star Game in July.

Tebow, who hit two home runs in the first three games of the year but none since then, has a .849 OPS over the last 16 games. (I don’t know what that means but apparently it’s good).

He also has a slash line of .250/.330/.370. (I don’t know what that means but apparently it’s good.)

Tebow’s presence has been a boon for attendance at the games played by his team. The team that would next benefit from his presence on the roster is surely counting the days until they’ll be counting the money that comes from having him on the roster. (I do know what that means, and it’s definitely good.)