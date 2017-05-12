Myles Garrett: One player can’t win games on his own

Defensive end Myles Garrett reported to the Browns’ rookie minicamp on Friday and expectations in Cleveland are high for the first overall pick of this year’s draft.
Scouts, pundits and plenty of others have raved about Garrett’s ability to disrupt opposing offenses whether they are trying to pass or run the ball. There’s little doubt that he will be in a prominent role come the start of the regular season and that the Browns will be counting on him to live up to those expectations, but there will always be a limit to what Garrett can do on his own.
“One person can’t win games,” Garrett said to Aditi Kinhabwala of NFL Media. “It takes a culmination of all these guys coming together and just having the attitude that we’re not going to lose. And that’s what we’re going to do. I can’t be a savior. But I can be the best I can be. I can give it my all and make plays and dominate my side of the field, but it takes all 11 guys with a certain thought process that we’re going to go out there and we’re going to win.”
There’s no counterargument to Garrett’s position because anyone who has ever seen a professional football game knows that no player can be in total control of the outcome. The Browns need to start somewhere, though, and Garrett making good on his advance hype would do a lot to set a foundation that the team can build around as they continue their seemingly endless quest for better days.
Good thing Michael Jordan, Babe Ruth & Wayne Gretsky didn’t think like that!
Jordan had 5 losing seasons until he got Pippen. Babe Ruth had the greatest Yankee team ever assembled around him in the history of MLB and Gretzky played on the Oilers Super team but never won a championship again after he left the Oilers.
Your argument is invalid.
The media has made Gretzky out to be THE guy but he had a cast around him as well. Yes he was good but he was on a team where all 12 forwards averaged 30 goals each. Teams are lucky to have one of those now. He even had a defenseman (Coffey) that had a 40 goal season. Unheard of now. If it was just him they would not have won all of those Stanley Cups. There never has nor will be an “I” in a successful team.