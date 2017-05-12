 Skip to content

Patriots cut tight end Michael Williams

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 12, 2017, 4:22 PM EDT
The Patriots collect tight ends like few other teams, but they let one go this afternoon.

The team announced they had released blocker/spare lineman Michael Williams.

Williams spent last year on injured reserve after tearing his ACL last June, but they re-signed him in March.

The 6-foot-6, 304-pounder was originally a seventh-round pick of the Lions, and was acquired in a trade in 2015, and played a role for them. But the Patriots traded for Dwayne Allen and James O’Shaughnessy this offseason.

2 Responses to “Patriots cut tight end Michael Williams”
  1. The Phantom Stranger says: May 12, 2017 4:44 PM

    Wait, I thought only wide receivers could be named Mike Williams?

  2. truetrue85 says: May 12, 2017 5:00 PM

    This actually really bums me out. I was really looking forward to having him back this year and healthy. The ability to fill in at tackle AND catch passes was a nice little trick to have up the sleeves.

