Patriots cut tight end Michael Williams

The Patriots collect tight ends like few other teams, but they let one go this afternoon.
The team announced they had released blocker/spare lineman Michael Williams.
Williams spent last year on injured reserve after tearing his ACL last June, but they re-signed him in March.
The 6-foot-6, 304-pounder was originally a seventh-round pick of the Lions, and was acquired in a trade in 2015, and played a role for them. But the Patriots traded for Dwayne Allen and James O’Shaughnessy this offseason.
Wait, I thought only wide receivers could be named Mike Williams?
This actually really bums me out. I was really looking forward to having him back this year and healthy. The ability to fill in at tackle AND catch passes was a nice little trick to have up the sleeves.