Patriots cut tight end Michael Williams

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 12, 2017, 4:22 PM EDT

The Patriots collect tight ends like few other teams, but they let one go this afternoon.

The team announced they had released blocker/spare lineman Michael Williams.

Williams spent last year on injured reserve after tearing his ACL last June, but they re-signed him in March.

The 6-foot-6, 304-pounder was originally a seventh-round pick of the Lions, and was acquired in a trade in 2015, and played a role for them. But the Patriots traded for Dwayne Allen and James O’Shaughnessy this offseason.