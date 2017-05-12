Patriots reach extension deal with center David Andrews

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 12, 2017, 6:21 AM EDT

The Patriots have taken care of another one of their own.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots have reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension with center David Andrews, which will keep him with the team through 2020.

He would have been a restricted free agent after this season (so they effectively kept Buffalo from trying to even the score by signing him then).

Andrews made the team as an undrafted rookie in 2015, and replaced an injured Bryan Stork to start 11 games. He became the full-time starter last year.

The deal gives them some stability in the middle, with guards Joe Thuney (2019) and Shaq Mason (2018) under contract for at least two more seasons as well.