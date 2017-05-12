Patriots reach extension deal with center David Andrews

The Patriots have taken care of another one of their own.
According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots have reached an agreement on a three-year contract extension with center David Andrews, which will keep him with the team through 2020.
He would have been a restricted free agent after this season (so they effectively kept Buffalo from trying to even the score by signing him then).
Andrews made the team as an undrafted rookie in 2015, and replaced an injured Bryan Stork to start 11 games. He became the full-time starter last year.
The deal gives them some stability in the middle, with guards Joe Thuney (2019) and Shaq Mason (2018) under contract for at least two more seasons as well.
Hope he improves; he’s the weakest part of the line. Gets destroyed at times by upper echelon defensive tackles. I was hoping for an upgrade at that position as he is very limited. He is a very average player. In Bill we trust I guess….
Draft picks are highly overrated.
The Patriots offensive line consists of :
LT – Nate Solder (1st round)
LG – Joe Thuney (3rd round)
C – David Andrews (undrafted FA)
RG – Shaq Mason (4th round)
RT – Marcus Cannon (5th round)
All are signed for multiple years going forward with the exception of Solder, who will be a free agent after this season. The Patriots drafted two tackles this year. Their hope would be that 3rd rounder Antonio Garcia will replace LT Solder at some point. Conor McDermott, chosen in round 6 to be the eventual heir to Marcus Cannon on the right side.
The Patriots history is to draft and develop their own offensive lineman while inking them to early extensions. It’s an area where the Patriots get a lot of bang for a little buck.
