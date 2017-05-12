Rolando McClain arrested in Alabama

Posted by Josh Alper on May 12, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT

Linebacker Rolando McClain was suspended indefinitely by the NFL last December and his latest offseason development isn’t going to help him find his way back into the NFL.

McClain was arrested in Hartselle, Alabama on Friday and, per the Decatur Daily, charged with marijuana possession, carrying a firearm without a permit and a misdemeanor equipment violation. The last charge led to the other two as McClain was pulled over for having illegally tinted windows and police officers smelled marijuana coming from the car.

McClain re-signed with the Cowboys last year, but was suspended for the first 10 games of the season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. The indefinite suspension that followed was also for violating that policy. McClain has also had several previous run-ins with the law in and around Decatur, where he attended high school.

McClain won’t be eligible to apply for reinstatement for some time, but neither his history nor this arrest provide much reason to believe we’ll be seeing him on an NFL field again.