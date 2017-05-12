Seahawks sign four draft picks and eight undrafted rookies

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 12, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT

The Seahawks are doing some paperwork ahead of their rookie minicamp this weekend, signing four of their draft picks and eight additional undrafted rookies.

Draft pick deals were reached with fourth-round safety Tedric Thompson, sixth-round tackle Justin Senior (sixth), along with seventh-rounders receiver David Moore and running back Chris Carson.

They had 11 picks total.

The undrafted rookies included BYU fullback Algernon Brown, West Virginia quarterback Skyler Howard, Mississippi defensive tackle Jeremy Liggins, Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Otha Peters, USC receiver Darreus Rogers, Purdue guard Jordan Roos, Texas tight end Tyrone Swoopes and Texas-El Paso linebacker Nick Usher.

Of that group, Swoopes played quarterback in college, while Liggins was an offensive lineman.

It’s reasonable to think the Seahawks might find a player or two from that group, since they opened last season with 24 undrafted free agents on their Week One roster.