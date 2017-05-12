 Skip to content

Steelers sign their sixth-round long snapper

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 12, 2017, 6:56 AM EDT
The Steelers continue to peck away at their draft class.

Via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the Steelers reached their deal with sixth-rounder Colin Holba.

The long snapper from Louisville is the fourth of their eight picks to reach a deal, along with fourth-round running back James Connor, fifth-round cornerback Brian Allen, and seventh-round outside linebacker Keion Adams.

Holba was the only long snapper drafted this year. He’ll ostensibly compete with veteran Greg Warren for the job. The 35-year-old Warren has played every game since 2010, and has missed just 11 games in 12 seasons.

