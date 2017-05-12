Texans keep it going, sign fourth-rounder Carlos Watkins

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 12, 2017, 9:27 AM EDT

The Texans are busy this morning.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have also agreed to a deal with defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, the second of their two fourths. Earlier today, they signed tackle Julie’n Davenport.

Watkins is going to have a chance to play early, as the Texans aren’t anticipating Vince Wilfork back.

Watkins is more of an interior rusher (10.5 sacks) than a pure run-stuffing nose tackle like Wilfork, but the Texans needed more bodies up front after being hit by injuries last year.