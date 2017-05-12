Texans sign Deshaun Watson and two more picks

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 12, 2017, 10:03 AM EDT

The Texans are taking the field for a rookie minicamp today, and they might have everybody signed before the get there.

Via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have signed first-rounder Deshaun Watson, along with second-round linebacker Zach Cunningham and fifth-round cornerback Treston Decoud.

Earlier in the day they reached deals with their two fourth-rounders, and only third-round running back D’Onta Foreman lacks a deal at the moment.

Watson’s going to have a chance to compete with Tom Savage for the starting job this year, though they’d probably prefer to give him time to develop.

But after trading a future first-rounder to get him, and floundering in recent years with a great defense and average-at-best quarterback play, the pressure to play him will be significant.