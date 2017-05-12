Texans sign fourth-rounder Julie’n Davenport

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 12, 2017, 9:04 AM EDT

The Texans continue to get draft picks under contract, with the latest for a player they’re hoping develops quickly.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have agreed to the standard four-year deal with fourth-round pick Julie’n Davenport.

The tackle from Bucknell has prototypical left tackle measurables, but he’s going to need time to learn how to play at the next level.

The Texans have a significant need at right tackle after Derek Newton’s gruesome knee injuries last year (tore both patellar tendons), so Davenport may have a chance to play quickly.