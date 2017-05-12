Three Air Force players get NFL tryouts

Posted by Mike Florio on May 12, 2017, 1:07 PM EDT

The Air Force may keep its graduating football players from taking NFL jobs, but nothing prevents them from trying to get one.

Via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, three Air Force Academy players will spend the weekend on a tryout basis at rookie minicamps. Receiver Jalen Robinette will attend the Bills’ rookie minicamp, safety Weston Steelhammer will participate in the Eagles’ rookie minicamp, and linebacker Ryan Watson will audition for a job with the Cardinals. Current Air Force and Department of Defense policy, however, prevents them from avoiding an active-duty obligation by playing pro football.

Agent David Lisko, who represents Robinette, told the Post that he hopes to secure a waiver for Robinette and the rest of the class of 2017, under the argument that the new revised should not apply to players who already were preparing for a shot at a career in the NFL. There’s no indication that the Air Force or the Department of Defense will craft an exception to the new rule requiring two years of service.

For the teams, it makes sense to give them a tire kicking, even if the policy remains what it currently is. In two years, they’ll be available to accept employment in the NFL.