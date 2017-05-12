Titans get four draft picks under contract

Posted by Josh Alper on May 12, 2017, 11:19 AM EDT

The Titans have four of their nine draft picks under contract.

The team announced on Friday that they have signed their final four picks of this year’s draft.Sixth-round offensive lineman Corey Levin and three seventh-round picks — linebacker Josh Carraway, tackle Brad Seaton and running back Khalfani Muhammad — will have four-year deals in Tennessee.

Levin and Seaton will be making big jumps after playing at Tennessee-Chattanooga and Villanova in college, but the Titans shouldn’t need immediate contributions from either player with their starting offensive line returning intact from last season. Carraway and Muhammad will likely need to find special teams roles to be on the active roster as rookies.

The rest of the Titans picks and their undrafted free agent class are in Nashville for rookie minicamp this weekend.