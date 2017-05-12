Titans sign a dozen undrafted free agents

Posted by Josh Alper on May 12, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT

The Titans will welcome their rookies for a minicamp this weekend and the group will include 12 undrafted additions to the roster.

The team announced those additions on Thursday and the group includes three wide receivers to go with the two the Titans drafted in April. North Carolina State’s Bra’Lon Cherry, Ball State’s KeVonn Mabon and Louisville’s Giovanni Pascasio will join first-rounder Corey Davis and third-rounder Taywan Taylor at the camp.

Taylor played at Western Kentucky in college and he’ll have a familiar face at the minicamp with quarterback Tyler Ferguson also signing a contract with Tennessee.

Central Florida cornerback Jeremy Boykins, Louisville nose tackle DeAngelo Brown, UConn cornerback John Green, Alabama State defensive tackle Roderick Henderson, TCU linebacker Denzel Johnson, Ole Miss running back Akeem Judd, Cal tackle Steven Moore and Minnesota tackle Jonah Pirsig round out the group of undrafted additions.