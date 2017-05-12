Tre Boston says he’s signing with Chargers

Posted by Josh Alper on May 12, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT

Safety Tre Boston lined up three visits with teams recently as he looked for a spot to continue his career following his release from the Panthers and it seems he’s found it.

Boston spent time with the Steelers, Bills and Chargers and said in a tweet on Friday that all three meetings went well. He followed that up with another one indicating that he’s decided to sign with the Chargers for the 2017 season.

With that being said I prayed to God over and over for Clarity and had others pray for me the same & God told me over and over again. LA! ⚡️ — Tre Boston (@TreBos10) May 12, 2017

Boston, a 2014 fourth-round pick, started 10 games for the Panthers last season and finished the year with 53 tackles and two interceptions. The Chargers have safeties Jahleel Addae and Dwight Lowery back from last season and drafted Rayshawn Jenkins and Desmond King, who is expected to move from cornerback in college to safety in the pros, last month.