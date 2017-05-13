Browns fourth-round pick Howard Wilson suffers knee fracture

The Browns lost a member of their 2017 draft class at their first rookie minicamp practice.
Fourth-round pick Howard Wilson, a defensive back from Houston whom the team hoped could contribute as a rookie, suffered a fractured kneecap.
“It is unfortunate. He will be out for a while, significant time,” coach Hue Jackson said. “We will deal with it accordingly. His spirits are high. He understands it. He understands what he is dealing with. He has already started the process of getting his mind beyond that so he can get himself back as soon as he can.”
Wilson suffered the injury in non-contact work. Jackson said the Browns’ medical staff has not yet determined whether Wilson will have to miss his entire rookie season.
Dang that sucks, I feel bad for him.
too bad for him and the Browns
a fractured knee cap in noncontact work certainly raises some questions, no?
The factory of sadness…. Feel bad for the kid!
Having been a defensive back in a prior life. It’s quite a stress working on the knee joints during non contact practice. You’re constantly planting your feet and adjusting your direction. Thus the injury. Doesn’t take much at that warp speed.
That’s horrible, that really has to hurt. The Cleveland curse is alive and well SMH
^ What questions does would it raise on the first practice in a non-contact drill? Maybe the player just slipped! As unfortunate as it is, it’s a part of the game!
Non contact…C’mon Hugh.
The Browns are jinxed, no doubt about it.
There goes the MoneyBall algorithm… Seriously, get well soon, sorry to hear that.
This happened to Cleveland: is anyone even surprised?
The Browns, what can one say? They are cursed!
Sell the team, Jimmy. I can’t take it anymore.
Cleveland’s collapse begins in May.
It usually begins during the draft. THIS is trending in the right direction.
analytics
Redshirt.
browns looking good
good thing they wisely dealt for garropolo
oh wait
And so it starts… Factory Of Sadness… When can players start to get insurance? if drafted by the Browns?