Browns fourth-round pick Howard Wilson suffers knee fracture

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 13, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Browns lost a member of their 2017 draft class at their first rookie minicamp practice.

Fourth-round pick Howard Wilson, a defensive back from Houston whom the team hoped could contribute as a rookie, suffered a fractured kneecap.

“It is unfortunate. He will be out for a while, significant time,” coach Hue Jackson said. “We will deal with it accordingly. His spirits are high. He understands it. He understands what he is dealing with. He has already started the process of getting his mind beyond that so he can get himself back as soon as he can.”

Wilson suffered the injury in non-contact work. Jackson said the Browns’ medical staff has not yet determined whether Wilson will have to miss his entire rookie season.

17 Responses to “Browns fourth-round pick Howard Wilson suffers knee fracture”
  1. skoobyfl says: May 13, 2017 6:34 PM

    Dang that sucks, I feel bad for him.

  2. nfl1818 says: May 13, 2017 6:35 PM

    too bad for him and the Browns

    a fractured knee cap in noncontact work certainly raises some questions, no?

  3. vegaskid21 says: May 13, 2017 6:43 PM

    The factory of sadness…. Feel bad for the kid!

  4. cubancigar10 says: May 13, 2017 6:50 PM

    nfl1818 says:
    May 13, 2017 6:35 PM
    too bad for him and the Browns

    a fractured knee cap in noncontact work certainly raises some questions, no?

    Having been a defensive back in a prior life. It’s quite a stress working on the knee joints during non contact practice. You’re constantly planting your feet and adjusting your direction. Thus the injury. Doesn’t take much at that warp speed.

  5. 4512dawg4512 says: May 13, 2017 6:53 PM

    That’s horrible, that really has to hurt. The Cleveland curse is alive and well SMH

  6. cwmore1169 says: May 13, 2017 6:54 PM

    ^ What questions does would it raise on the first practice in a non-contact drill? Maybe the player just slipped! As unfortunate as it is, it’s a part of the game!

  7. jimnaizeeum says: May 13, 2017 6:58 PM

    Non contact…C’mon Hugh.

  8. nyneal says: May 13, 2017 7:04 PM

    The Browns are jinxed, no doubt about it.

  9. laxcoach37 says: May 13, 2017 7:05 PM

    There goes the MoneyBall algorithm… Seriously, get well soon, sorry to hear that.

  10. r502 says: May 13, 2017 7:05 PM

    This happened to Cleveland: is anyone even surprised?

  11. softhelmet says: May 13, 2017 7:07 PM

    The Browns, what can one say? They are cursed!

  12. dumbpollack says: May 13, 2017 7:10 PM

    Sell the team, Jimmy. I can’t take it anymore.

  13. war27 says: May 13, 2017 7:11 PM

    Cleveland’s collapse begins in May.

    It usually begins during the draft. THIS is trending in the right direction.

  14. laukkanen5 says: May 13, 2017 7:12 PM

    analytics

  15. lks311 says: May 13, 2017 7:17 PM

    Redshirt.

  16. tylawspick6 says: May 13, 2017 7:18 PM

    browns looking good

    good thing they wisely dealt for garropolo

    oh wait

  17. trentdilfer08 says: May 13, 2017 7:26 PM

    And so it starts… Factory Of Sadness… When can players start to get insurance? if drafted by the Browns?

