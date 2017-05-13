Browns fourth-round pick Howard Wilson suffers knee fracture

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 13, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT

The Browns lost a member of their 2017 draft class at their first rookie minicamp practice.

Fourth-round pick Howard Wilson, a defensive back from Houston whom the team hoped could contribute as a rookie, suffered a fractured kneecap.

“It is unfortunate. He will be out for a while, significant time,” coach Hue Jackson said. “We will deal with it accordingly. His spirits are high. He understands it. He understands what he is dealing with. He has already started the process of getting his mind beyond that so he can get himself back as soon as he can.”

Wilson suffered the injury in non-contact work. Jackson said the Browns’ medical staff has not yet determined whether Wilson will have to miss his entire rookie season.