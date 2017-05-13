Hue Jackson wants to see DeShone Kizer learn a sophisticated offense

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 13, 2017, 6:12 AM EDT

NFL coaches often say rookie quarterbacks have a lot to learn after playing in college offenses, and Browns coach Hue Jackson is no different in his comments on DeShone Kizer.

“He’s very bright, that’s not an issue,” Jackson said of Kizer after the first rookie practice. “You have to remember he was a young man playing in the shotgun probably 90 percent of the time and had not played under center and had not played really in a sophisticated pro-style offense. He did some really good things today, but you have to do it again and again and again. The consistency of playing quarterback in the National Football League at a high level is a challenge. We will see if we can get him there. Today is just the first day.”

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly might disagree that the offense he ran wasn’t sophisticated, but Kelly made similar comments about Kizer before the draft, saying that he still has a lot to learn before he’s ready to be a pro starter.

Jackson has said repeatedly that Kizer’s physical tools give him the chance to be great.

“He’s a very talented player,” he said. “He’s a big guy with a big arm and very bright. He has a lot of upside, but he has a lot of work to do and I think he knows that. . . . It is just one practice. We’re not going to get too high or too low. . . . He just has to keep working at it.”

Kizer has four months to learn the offense if he wants to win the Cleveland quarterback competition and start on opening day.