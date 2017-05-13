Jabrill Peppers signs participation agreement

Posted by Mike Florio on May 13, 2017, 10:53 AM EDT

One day becoming the first rookie since Shawne Merriman to refuse to sign a participation agreement allowing him to take part in offseason workouts without a formal contract, Browns safety Jabrill Peppers has signed the paperwork, per multiple reports.

So here’s the obvious question: What changed in a day?

It could be that Peppers and the team realized that his decision to do something extremely unusual could create the impression that he’s trying to delay his entry into Stage One of the drug-testing program, since he can’t be tested until he signs the participation agreement or his rookie deal. Given the rarity of a rookie refusing to sign the participation agreement, there had to be a reason for not doing it on Friday, and there has to be a reason for the reversal a day later.

The real concern for Peppers, if his positive drug test at the Scouting Combine came simply from accidentally ingesting too much water, should be knowing exactly how much water he can drink without generating another dilute sample. Now that he’s with the team and eligible for testing, he should rely on something more than trial and error.