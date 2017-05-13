Myles Garrett stands by his Ben Roethlisberger comments

Posted by Mike Florio on May 13, 2017, 12:33 AM EDT

After the Browns made defensive end Myles Garrett the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, he engaged in some fairly boring trash talk regarding Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Garrett has now doubled down on his fairly boring trash talk.

“I think that was kind of blown up, but I stand by it,” Garrett told reporters on Friday. “We are looking to get after it. Why should I be afraid of saying those kinds of things? That is what any team would say or any player would say. You are trying to make a name for yourself. You are trying to go out there and win games just like they are. They are not going to shy away from the challenge and neither are we.”

He’s right, as to every point he made. But when the first overall pick in the draft says he wants to make Roethlisberger the first quarterback the No. 1 pick sacks, it’s going to create a headline in this never-ending NFL news cycle.

It’s still a far cry from Gerard Warren’s “kill the head and the body’s dead” remark regarding Roethlisberger when Ben was the rookie, way back in 2004. If Garrett had said something like that, it definitely would have been blown up.

Garrett still has four months to fire off some Gerard Warren-quality threats against Ben. Since the only truly dead spot on the NFL calendar is looming, few in this business would complain if Garrett does.