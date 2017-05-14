Bears sign WR Titus Davis, older brother of 2017 Titans first-rounder Corey Davis

Posted by Josh Alper on May 14, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT

The Bears could have drafted Illinois native Corey Davis at the top of the first round this year, but they opted for quarterback Mitch Trubisky and the wideout wound up going to the Titans with the fifth overall pick.

There will be a wide receiver with the last name of Davis who went to college in Michigan after growing up in Illinois on the Bears roster, however. It is Titus Davis, who is Corey’s older brother and who signed with the Bears after a tryout at rookie camp.

The elder Davis went to Central Michigan rather than Western Michigan and left the school, which also claims Antonio Brown as an alum, as the all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdown catches. He has spent time with the Chargers, Jets and Bills since entering the pro ranks in 2015, but has never played in a regular season game.

Wide receiver Levonte Whitfield was waived in a corresponding move.