Bills to name Joe Schoen assistant G.M.

Posted by Mike Florio on May 14, 2017, 8:32 AM EDT

The Bills recently hired a General Manager. They’re now hiring an assistant G.M.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Dolphins director of player personnel Joe Schoen will become the No. 2 to Brandon Beane in Buffalo.

The Dolphins could have blocked the hire. As the source explained it, executive V.P. of football operations Mike Tannenbaum decided to allow the move in order to foster an atmosphere of upward mobility in Miami, with quality work resulting in a reward — even if the reward comes from a division rival.

Schoen became Miami’s director of player personnel three years ago. Before that, he served as the team’s assistant director of college scouting. He worked as a national scout five years before that.

Schoen will next be in the mix for a G.M. job of his own, since the folks with the assistant G.M. titles typically end up in the conversation when those jobs inevitably become available.