Bills to name Joe Schoen assistant G.M.

The Bills recently hired a General Manager. They’re now hiring an assistant G.M.
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Dolphins director of player personnel Joe Schoen will become the No. 2 to Brandon Beane in Buffalo.
The Dolphins could have blocked the hire. As the source explained it, executive V.P. of football operations Mike Tannenbaum decided to allow the move in order to foster an atmosphere of upward mobility in Miami, with quality work resulting in a reward — even if the reward comes from a division rival.
Schoen became Miami’s director of player personnel three years ago. Before that, he served as the team’s assistant director of college scouting. He worked as a national scout five years before that.
Schoen will next be in the mix for a G.M. job of his own, since the folks with the assistant G.M. titles typically end up in the conversation when those jobs inevitably become available.
There you have it, Beane’s right hand man who is experienced in scouting & player talent evaluation. Go Bills!
Forward thinking by the Dolphins- I like it.
Great move! Who is Joe Schoen?
So basically the Fins just handed over detailed intel on every player on their roster, to a division rival. Good for Schoen but if I’m a Fins fan I’m not real excited about that M.O.