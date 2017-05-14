Broncos sign 17 undrafted free agents

Posted by Josh Alper on May 14, 2017, 3:26 PM EDT

The Broncos won’t have seventh-round pick Chad Kelly available for a while because he’s recovering from wrist surgery and his absence should open the door for an undrafted free agent to get some extra work this offseason.

The team announced 17 undrafted rookie signings this weekend and one of them is Northern Colorado quarterback Kyle Sloter. Sloter moved from receiver to quarterback after transferring from Southern Mississippi and threw for 29 touchdowns last season.

There are also four safeties among the new additions. Baylor’s Orion Stewart had six interceptions last year and is joined in the position group by Kansas State’s Dante Barnett, Miami’s Jamal Carter and Michigan’s Dymonte Thomas.

Charleston Southern offensive lineman Erik Austell, Nebraska linebacker Josh Banderas, linebacker Ken Ekanem, Hawaii linebacker Jerrol Garcia-Williams, UCLA linebacker Deon Hollins, Oregon guard Cameron Hunt, Pitt defensive tackle Tyrique Jarrett, Duke wide receiver Anthony Nash, Memphis cornerback Dontrell Nelson, UCLA cornerback Marcus Rios, Pitt defensive lineman Shakir Soto and UMass offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson round out the group.