Cardinals sign three draft picks

Posted by Josh Alper on May 14, 2017, 11:16 AM EDT

The Cardinals hope that rookie running back T.J. Logan’s speed will make him a useful piece for their offense, but that can’t happen until Logan’s under contract.

The team took care of that over the weekend. Logan, who was a fifth-round pick last month, was one of three draft pick signings announced by the team on Saturday.

“I know what I worked for, and it finally kind of paid off,” Logan said, via the team. “I know it’s not done, but doing this made me feel so much better. It was a dream of mine.”

The other two rookies to agree to contracts were fifth-round tackle Will Holden and sixth-round cornerback Rudy Ford. All three players signed four-year deals with Arizona.

With those three under contract, the Cardinals are left with four picks to sign to have their entire class wrapped up.