Cardinals sign three draft picks

The Cardinals hope that rookie running back T.J. Logan’s speed will make him a useful piece for their offense, but that can’t happen until Logan’s under contract.
The team took care of that over the weekend. Logan, who was a fifth-round pick last month, was one of three draft pick signings announced by the team on Saturday.
“I know what I worked for, and it finally kind of paid off,” Logan said, via the team. “I know it’s not done, but doing this made me feel so much better. It was a dream of mine.”
The other two rookies to agree to contracts were fifth-round tackle Will Holden and sixth-round cornerback Rudy Ford. All three players signed four-year deals with Arizona.
With those three under contract, the Cardinals are left with four picks to sign to have their entire class wrapped up.
7-9 (which, historically, is considered a winning season by Cardinals fans)
11-5, supplanting the SeaChickens to win the division!
kamthechancellor says:
May 14, 2017 11:19 AM
7-9 (which, historically, is considered a winning season by Cardinals fans)
________________________________________
Just because the Shegals couldn’t beat the Cards last season, doesn’t mean the Cards should already be in your head in May. How was that beatdown from ATL?
Wow…
Cardinals have head space in quite a few Seahawk fans heads !
I think the reason why the Seahawks fans are getting all testy is they see the Cardinals cutting criminal offenders, while Seattle celebrates them and tries to hide their wrongdoings. Oh, and Seattle can’t beat Arizona.
Remember Cards fans, Carson Palmer is done, that’s why he was able to hang 34 on the Seahawks in Seattle.