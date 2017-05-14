Carson Palmer won’t throw much this offseason

Posted by Josh Alper on May 14, 2017, 6:50 AM EDT

The Cardinals signed Blaine Gabbert last week in a move that gives them five quarterbacks on their 90-man roster.

That might seem like too many players for everyone to get their work in, but the Cardinals don’t plan to have all five of them working a full schedule. Coach Bruce Arians said that the team is going to keep Carson Palmer under wraps for most of the offseason in hopes of keeping his arm fresh for the season to come.

“He’ll do everything mentally,” Arians said, via the team’s website. “He tosses some soft ones around. He doesn’t need to be out there right now.”

Gabbert, Drew Stanton, Zac Dysert and Trevor Knight will be doing most of the throwing through the end of the offseason program. One of them may be hitting the road before camp if the Cardinals plan to step up Palmer’s workload, but it won’t come as a great shock if the team continues to keep Palmer’s powder dry until a bit closer to the main event.