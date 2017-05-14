Chargers drafted Dan Feeney at 71, Patriots wanted him at 72

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 14, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

The Chargers got the man they wanted in the third round of the NFL draft, and not a pick too soon.

Dan Feeney, a guard/center from Indiana, went to Los Angeles with the 71st overall pick in the draft. According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Patriots were set to take Feeney with the 72nd overall pick.

With Feeney off the board, the Patriots traded down, sending the 72nd pick to Tennessee for the 83rd and 124th overall picks.

Reiss notes that one of the Patriots’ first priorities after the draft was giving center David Andrews a contract extension. If the Patriots had been able to draft Feeney, they might not have extended Andrews. So the Chargers’ selection was bad for the Patriots, but good for Andrews, who got some job security out of the deal.