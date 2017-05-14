Chargers drafted Dan Feeney at 71, Patriots wanted him at 72

The Chargers got the man they wanted in the third round of the NFL draft, and not a pick too soon.
Dan Feeney, a guard/center from Indiana, went to Los Angeles with the 71st overall pick in the draft. According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Patriots were set to take Feeney with the 72nd overall pick.
With Feeney off the board, the Patriots traded down, sending the 72nd pick to Tennessee for the 83rd and 124th overall picks.
Reiss notes that one of the Patriots’ first priorities after the draft was giving center David Andrews a contract extension. If the Patriots had been able to draft Feeney, they might not have extended Andrews. So the Chargers’ selection was bad for the Patriots, but good for Andrews, who got some job security out of the deal.
…pat meyer over Scar…damn, tough break
Lol, listen to all the haters jumping in here. You guys are letting your envy show. You all know that Belichick dealt with that little setback just like any other, simply moved on to his next best option and kept going. The way he does that is why he overcomes the little setbacks to beat your team again and again and again and again and….
Please, Feeny is stoked. Gets to live in So Cal, makes a new bff in Frorrest Lamp and most of all, gets to be part of the impetus that sends the Chargers back to the playoffs. Not everyone wants to live in Boston and work for Bill Belichik and Tom Brady.
Hopefully Feeney works out for the Chargers and the Pats get a hit on Derek Rivers and/or Antonio Garcia, whom the Pats traded up to get with the ammo from trading out of #72.
If I’m Dan Feeney…..do you want to play in LA or for the milk ya dry cold weather clam chowdas? A second contract is always better money wise anywhere but in lobsterville.
Feeney is a really good lineman. Given that the Patriots moved back and still fill 2 immediate needs I doubt they’re overly upset about it at the moment.
FWIW, I have no idea if any of the Pats “draft” picks will work out, but on paper I like the Pats draft.
Brandin Cooks, Kony Ealy, Mike Gillislee, Dwayne Allen, Derek Rivers, Antonio Garcia, Deatrich Wise Jr., Conor McDermott. Looks like a pretty good start.
Belichick took a 3-13 Browns team to 11-5 and the playoffs – without a Brady clone – before Modell cratered the program by announcing a move to Baltimore early in the following season.
I’m thinking a lot of fans saw their rosters and coaches after the draft and realized they’re just as screwed now as they were last year
——–
It’s dumb to say the Pats don’t deserve respect for their success in the new century, but it’s also “pride before the fall” territory to think your team is invincible vs. other rosters. The other team in this article has been hacked up the last 6 years but have now quietly crafted a roster with talent and depth on top of finally adding a coach with some chops. I guess we’ll see which team is trending where when the play each other this season. See you then.
In their roster handling to date the Patriots have shown a lot of faith in Andrews. It’s a lot more likely had they gotten Feeney it would have been with an eye towards Mason’s replacement.
In their roster handling to date the Patriots have shown a lot of faith in Andrews. It’s a lot more likely had they gotten Feeney it would have been with an eye towards Mason’s replacement.
—-
bingo
they need a spot/reserve center, but feeney would
have pushed mason out to a spot player instead of a starter
mason is a great run blocker but he needs
work with pass blocking
feeny and andrews have nothing to do with
another. reiss is clueless on this one
basically, bb wants another koppen/hochstein or connolly/wendell
type situation and he is looking to find it
First of all, how does this guy know this to be true?
Second of all, any time the Patriots are mentioned in here, it makes many fans cry and pout and call them cheaters and other silly names. They conveniently forget that the Broncos and 49’ers cheated with the salary cap and got caught — during their Super Bowl winning years.
Finally, to all the haters — Patriots, Brady, Belichick, Kraft, Patriots, Brady, Belichick, Kraft.
That ought to keep you crying for a while.
And — I’m a Packers fan, not a Patriots fan. But they have been the best team in the NFL for the last 15 years because of one reason — they do things better than everyone else — including the Packers. I have immense respect for what they have been able to do and all the criers are just jealous whiners.
