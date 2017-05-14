 Skip to content

Chargers drafted Dan Feeney at 71, Patriots wanted him at 72

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 14, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT
The Chargers got the man they wanted in the third round of the NFL draft, and not a pick too soon.

Dan Feeney, a guard/center from Indiana, went to Los Angeles with the 71st overall pick in the draft. According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, the Patriots were set to take Feeney with the 72nd overall pick.

With Feeney off the board, the Patriots traded down, sending the 72nd pick to Tennessee for the 83rd and 124th overall picks.

Reiss notes that one of the Patriots’ first priorities after the draft was giving center David Andrews a contract extension. If the Patriots had been able to draft Feeney, they might not have extended Andrews. So the Chargers’ selection was bad for the Patriots, but good for Andrews, who got some job security out of the deal.

7 Responses to “Chargers drafted Dan Feeney at 71, Patriots wanted him at 72”
  1. thereyougo2 says: May 14, 2017 12:35 PM

    Those Pats. All they are capable of is winning championships. Watch out though, Brady is on Madden.

  2. smartcollegefootball says: May 14, 2017 12:35 PM

    The Patriot Way

  3. trubroncfan07 says: May 14, 2017 12:37 PM

    Surprised the NFL did not make the Chargers just give the pats the player since they cater to the Pats.

  4. thereyougo2 says: May 14, 2017 12:38 PM

    Look at the picture Feeney is unable to get up himself.

  5. mzew233 says: May 14, 2017 12:42 PM

    Im sure Dan is bummed to he’s not headed to the Super Bowl.

  6. smartcollegefootball says: May 14, 2017 12:45 PM

    Circus

    Is it truly that difficult to systematically operate a football-deflating program, while simultaneously properly executing your Draft plan inside the Patriot war room?

    I wouldn’t have thought so, but only Belichick knows for sure

    God knows they’ve been doing it now for years

    Perhaps a Patriot beat writer will have the guts to ask Belichick about it, but I seriously doubt it

  7. bencoates57 says: May 14, 2017 12:45 PM

    It’s also bad for Dan Feeney. So sorry, man.

