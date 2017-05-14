Cowboys submit bid to host 2018 draft

Posted by Mike Florio on May 14, 2017, 8:55 AM EDT

Former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson won’t be booed at the 2018 draft, if the Cowboys get their wish.

Via the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have submitted a formal bid to host next year’s proceedings. The event would be split between AT&T Stadium and The Star in Frisco, the team’s new practice facility.

“They know how we can configure for X-amount of people,” Cowboys COO, executive V.P, and director of player personnel Stephen Jones said. “Then they’ll come back to us with what they want which night. We don’t know exactly what they’ll want to do. We’re waiting to hear on that.”

The league has an option to conduct the draft again in Philadelphia, where the draft drew tens of thousands of fans and received rave reviews. Between the seats at AT&T Stadium and the space on the floor of the venue, a draft in Dallas could easily accommodate more than 100,000 fans.