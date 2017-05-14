Giants sign three after minicamp tryouts

Posted by Josh Alper on May 14, 2017, 11:41 AM EDT

The Giants held their rookie minicamp over the weekend and three players who tried out while it played out got good news from the team.

The Giants announced that they have signed running back Khalid Abdullah, cornerback SaQwan Edwards and safety Trey Robinson to the 90-man roster.

Abdullah ran for 1,809 yards and 22 touchdowns at James Madison last year while Robinson played out his final season at Furman. Edwards has more experience as he signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and spent the year on the practice squad. He was on Oakland’s injured reserve last year and was not tendered a contract for the coming season.

While those players will enjoy an extended stay in New Jersey, cornerback Nigel Tribune, wide receiver Robert Wheelwright and running back Daryl Virgies will be looking for new homes after being waived to make room.