Jaguars haven’t heard a word from Branden Albert

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 14, 2017, 5:55 AM EDT

The Jaguars officially traded for offensive tackle Branden Albert on the first day of the league year. They’ve heard nothing from him since.

Albert has been a no-show for the Jaguars’ voluntary workouts, and coach Doug Marrone said he’s taken aback that Albert hasn’t so much as picked up the phone when the team tried to check in on him.

“I’ve had communication with Branden prior to,” Marrone said of Albert visiting the team before the trade. “I have not had any communication with him [this week], which is a surprise. I don’t know what his thoughts are going forward. I can’t comment on that. Obviously, it’s voluntary, but I was surprised that I didn’t receive a call back from him.”

The Jaguars gave up only a 2018 seventh-round draft pick for Albert, who is due an $8.875 million base salary this season. Albert will presumably show up by the start of the regular season because he doesn’t want to lose all that money, but how much work he’ll do before the regular season remains to be seen.