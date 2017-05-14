Jaguars haven’t heard a word from Branden Albert

The Jaguars officially traded for offensive tackle Branden Albert on the first day of the league year. They’ve heard nothing from him since.
Albert has been a no-show for the Jaguars’ voluntary workouts, and coach Doug Marrone said he’s taken aback that Albert hasn’t so much as picked up the phone when the team tried to check in on him.
“I’ve had communication with Branden prior to,” Marrone said of Albert visiting the team before the trade. “I have not had any communication with him [this week], which is a surprise. I don’t know what his thoughts are going forward. I can’t comment on that. Obviously, it’s voluntary, but I was surprised that I didn’t receive a call back from him.”
The Jaguars gave up only a 2018 seventh-round draft pick for Albert, who is due an $8.875 million base salary this season. Albert will presumably show up by the start of the regular season because he doesn’t want to lose all that money, but how much work he’ll do before the regular season remains to be seen.
Branden, show up for work bud. You’re going to a much better team.
Poor Branden. He’s only going to make $9 mill this year. Oh whooooo is me.
Pretty funny that the Dolphins are now the 3rd best team in Florida
He knows this team is trash
Way to impress your boss.
He sorta “uncooperated” himself out of KC too.
I guess $8.875M for a backup left guard should be fine now, because if he is not a beast when he shows, Cam Robinson with start and BA will not get resigned. BA better be ready to go. I hope you didn’t buy a house in Jax because you won’t be here long.
He isn’t breaking any League rules so I’m a bit surprised that the team are airing their washing out in public.
“3rd best team in Florida”, “going to a better team”…. That’s cute.
Not practicing at voluntary work outs is fine but not returning a phone call from 2 months ago from your boss who is paying you $9M is not fine. I would release this bad apple so he doesn’t poison the locker room.
He’ll show, coach. He’s just embarrassed because he got that dolphin tattoo minutes before he was traded.
Team should call his agent on his status. Bet he will want to keep the cash flow going and minimize financial risk.
Seriously?
People think the Phins are the worst team of the 3 in Florida
Let me remind you, we did make the playoffs!
And we’ll do it again this year (with a win) hopefully more
Coughlin comes back and the north Florida swamp rats treat it like Jesus is born again. Your team needs a lot of work, and the old ballbuster isn’t adept at today’s game and today’s people, and is more likely to turn your team into a dumpster fire with multiple players essentially quitting, than being in any kind of contention.
Khan is a good owner who actually cares, but his football acumen is hovering close to 0. Take it from a Phins fan, hiring an aging authoritarian is a move straight outta clueless Huizenga’s playbook, and it never works out well.
Branden: Play 2 more years of decent LT, collect your $18 mil, retire, and do whatever you want for the rest of your life.
The Jags fans are out in force today. Get ready for your fan fest, which will feature local glory boy Tim Tebow performing circumcisions to the team and any Jax locals who are looking to give up a little for his blessing.
None of you can honestly say that Doug Marrone was your best choice for a coach, and then your leadership undercut him by trying to relive the past. Maybe it sells some season tickets, but it looks like another rebuild two years from now.
I didn’t see you out there. What position do you play?
The stench of a player getting 9 million for the coming season that won’t even call the team back will waft through the locker room.
This guy will likely be the worst FA signing of this offseason.
He did not want to go to Jax, he doesn’t need the money and will likely retire.
Numerous injuries have taken a toll.
I’m not a Branden Albert guy, but these are voluntary workouts, and he is a vet and on a contract year.
He’s not required to show up, and there’s no indication that he’s getting paid extra. I don’t know many people that work OT for free when you aren’t required to. He can only get injured.
This is still America right?
Albert was an excellent team man in Miami. I expect that matters can be easily resolved if his contract is re-negotiated. Jags have a lot of cap space, they can add some more dollars.
Well ………………….,
I guess he just doesn’t want to play in Jacksonville, eh??
It’s a free country folks.
Personally, $8.8 mil isn’t chicken feed for a Tackle, maybe on the low side for a top 10 or 15 LT.
Is Albert a top 15 LT ?
To be honest I don’t think there is a great enjoyment aspect to a vet linemen going to work just to go up against Young upstarts or guys trying to prove a point. Unlike the throwing and catching players what part of football would be fun to a big lump in the Floridian sun. No incentive to be there, let him rest up and if he stays healthy, plays well who cares. People like him have seen it all before.
He’s not going to wear that (shudder) helmet.
I’m just amazed that there are Jaguars fans, I commend you guys for coming out. Don’t be afraid to be you! As far as being a better team than Miami, wouldn’t you have to make the playoffs for that? I know you guys still go to sleep fantasizing about Jimmy and Keenan and Fred, and I get it… Bortles doesnt do it for me either, not to mention you guys live in Jacksonville Florida, but that was almost 20 years ago. You have to do something remotely relevant, calling out the veteran tackle who agreed to play for your below average team, while having to actually be in Duval County for at least 8 games, that guy is a Saint! He should have his own holiday!
Branden wants a new contract. This year and next have no guaranteed money. The Jags should just wait until the last minute before the season and cut him.
