Malik Jackson: Doug Marrone’s “not taking any BS”

It’s a new era in Jacksonville, where the players have talent but the talent has yet to produce many wins. Regardless of how it goes from here, the new coach is bringing a new approach.

“[Doug] Marrone’s not taking any B.S.,” defensive lineman Malik Jackson recently said (via the team’s website), “and I think that’s the way it should be. He’s handling this with an iron fist, and guys are conforming, enjoying the time and understanding that we need to win some games.”

Marrone’s promotion to head coach was augmented by the return of former Jaguars coach Tom Coughlin, who is now the executive V.P. of football operations.

“[G]uys are turning it around,” Jackson said. “It’s a lot more serious. It’s a lot of a get-in-or-get-out aspect of it.”

It seems like guys are getting in, for now.

“Going 3-13 is not acceptable, and whatever we need to do,” Jackson said, “we’re going to do what Doug says.”

When he tells them to go win more than three football games, it may not be so easy to comply. But knowing that they’ll have to answer to Marrone and Coughlin if they fail could give the players the extra motivation to do what the new regime demands.