PFT Live visits 30 Rock this week

Posted by Mike Florio on May 14, 2017, 2:57 PM EDT

It’s time again to take the PFT Live show on the road, which basically means I’ll be sitting in front of something other than the Z-brick wall in the studio above the garage at my house. But going somewhere else means there’s a chance that someone else will be joining me in front of something other than the Z-brick wall in the studio above the garage at my house.

On Monday, it will be my Internet son, PFT Commenter, and his Pardon My Take partner in misdemeanors, Barstool Big Cat. Assuming that I can sneak them past security, they’ll be joining me in person, just like it would have been if I had been able to sneak them past security during Super Bowl week. (They’d later sneak past security on their own.)

Former Steelers and Jets offensive lineman Willie Colon stops by Tuesday, and former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook will visit in person on Wednesday. And then it’ll be back to the Z-brick wall in the studio above the garage at my house for Thursday.

Meanwhile, go find the podcasts for the show from this past week, which featured visits from Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert, Eagles V.P. of football operations Howie Roseman, Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht, Titans G.M. Jon Robinson, and more. And thanks for your continued support of the show in all of its formats. More and more of you are consuming the content live on radio, live on TV, taped via podcast, and through on-demand video.

Monday’s show starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, with the simulcast on NBCSN commencing at 7:00 a.m. ET.