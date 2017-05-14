Saints think Max Unger will be back in “early August”

Posted by Josh Alper on May 14, 2017, 7:15 AM EDT

When word of Saints center Max Unger’s foot surgery first broke, there was a report that he might not be ready for the start of the regular season.

PFT reported that the Saints had a more optimistic viewpoint about Unger’s recovery timetable and that they expected to have him back on the field at some point this summer. Saints coach Sean Payton addressed Unger’s situation during a session with the media on Saturday and confirmed that the team is looking to have Unger back ahead of September.

“We anticipate probably early August,” Payton said, via the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I see him possibly being able to get into the preseason. Our goal would be Week Three [of the preseason], so that’s where he’s at.”

Payton also discussed why Unger didn’t have surgery closer to the end of last season. He said doctors told Unger that rest was the best course of action, but that their evaluation changed when Unger’s foot had not improved by the start of the offseason program.

The Saints haven’t brought in any veteran help for the offensive line since Unger’s surgery and it seems likely they’ll continue to do so as long as they believe Unger will be ready for the regular season with time to spare.