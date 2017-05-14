Sunday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on May 14, 2017, 10:53 AM EDT

QB Nathan Peterman is getting acclimated to life with the Bills.

WR Malcolm Lewis grew up near the Dolphins stadium and now he’s trying to make the team.

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore comes into the 2017 season with high expectations.

Which Jets rookies will play the biggest roles this season?

The Ravens are still sorting out their offensive line.

Bengals TE Tyler Eifert will join WR A.J. Green at Green’s football camp.

Browns rookie K Zane Gonzalez plans to reach out to former Brown Phil Dawson for advice.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is working to get the Steelers playbook down.

Texans DE J.J. Watt’s home run swing is in good shape.

The Colts may have a competition at punter.

Said Jaguars coach Doug Marrone of rookie T Cam Robinson, “I like the things he did. I think he responded well. He really moved very well.”

Rookie WR Corey Davis doesn’t feel overwhelmed by learning the Titans offense.

Broncos RB De’Angelo Henderson picked up the nickname “Hop” in high school.

Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson’s recovery from an Achilles tear continues to go well.

What are the Raiders’ plans at linebacker?

The Chargers may be going young on the offensive line.

Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie was happy to hear his name at the end of Drew Pearson’s memorable draft appearance.

OL Jessamen Dunker was born in New York and is back in the area with the Giants.

Patience is a key word for Eagles CB Sidney Jones as he recovers from a torn Achilles.

Said Redskins coach Jay Gruden of the team’s rookies, “They know they have a lot of work ahead of them. They’re behind. They have to catch up. But I like the way they worked. I like the way they practiced, and I like their athletic ability.”

Bears WR Kevin White is taking another stab at staying healthy.

Lions LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin isn’t the first member of his family to play pro sports in Detroit.

How much will the Packers use their young wide receivers?

Vikings CB Marcus Sherels‘ mother played a big role in helping him reach the NFL.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn was left feeling encouraged by the team’s rookie minicamp.

DE Charles Johnson blasted critics of Panthers QB Cam Newton’s birthday celebration.

Saints rookie T Ryan Ramczyk continues to rehab after hip surgery.

A look at where RB Doug Martin fits on the Buccaneers.

Confidence isn’t a problem for Cardinals WR Chad Williams.

LB Ejuan Price believes he can provide a boost to the Rams pass rush.

Which undrafted rookies have the best chance to make the 49ers?

DL Malik McDowell likes what he’s seen from the Seahawks so far.