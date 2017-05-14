Titans working on ways to get Marcus Mariota work in OTAs

Posted by Josh Alper on May 14, 2017, 11:05 AM EDT

The Titans aren’t in any rush to bump quarterback Marcus Mariota up to full participation after last year’s fractured fibula, but they don’t want to let the entire offseason go by without him getting some work with the team’s new receivers.

The Titans drafted wide receiver Corey Davis in the first round and added wide receiver Taywan Taylor and tight end Jonnu Smith in the third round, leading coach Mike Mularkey to think about ways to develop chemistry with the newcomers during OTAs. He said they “may do more 7-on-7s than we ever have done” in order to get Mariota on the field for work that won’t risk further injury.

“You’re talking about timing in the passing game, that’s one way to be able to do it without a rush in his face and having to move,” Mularkey said, via the Tennessean. “It’s one way. We’re working on other ways to get the work done.”

Mariota isn’t the only player on the mend. Davis is recovering from ankle surgery and did individual work during the team’s rookie minicamp.