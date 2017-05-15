Bears sign fourth-rounder Eddie Jackson

Posted by Josh Alper on May 15, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT

The Bears are down to two unsigned draft picks.

The team announced on Monday that they have signed fourth-rounder Eddie Jackson, who they traded up to get with the 112th pick. The safety agreed to a four-year deal and joins fellow fourth-rounder Tarik Cohen and fifth-rounder Jordan Morgan as Bears picks with contracts.

Jackson started 37 games at Alabama and made the switch from cornerback to safety for his final two years under Nick Saban. His nine interceptions resulted in a school-record 303 return yards and those numbers may have been even bigger if not for a pair of injuries that cost Jackson time while he was a member of the Crimson Tide.

He should get a shot at early playing time in Chicago as the Bears try to put together a better defense than they had last year.

First-round quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and second-round tight end Adam Shaheen are the remaining unsigned picks in Chicago.